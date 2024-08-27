Rachel Bilson gushes over her daughter’s calm behaviour

Rachel Bilson admires her daughter's calm behaviour: More inside

Rachel Bilson has recently revealed her nine-year-old daughter Briar Rose is not like other kids.



Speaking on the latest episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast on August 26, the Hart of Dixie alum, who shares her daughter with ex Hayden Christensen, said, “Bry's definitely a different kid than I was… Like, 100%.”

Gushing over her daughter, Rachel stated, “I almost feel weird talking about it with other parents because she doesn't throw fits.”

“It's just...it's not how she is,” continued the actress.

Rachel further said, “So, if there's ever a time where she's off or gets, kind of upset about something, it totally disregulates [sic] me.”

Elaborating on why she feels weird talking about her daughter, The O.C. star mentioned, “I just mean it sounds like, 'Oh my kid doesn't throw fits,' you know, but I'm like, no. It's actually the truth.”

However, Rachel pointed out, “She really is that way and she's so kind and it's just her inner being. But I find myself if there's the littlest of, like, 'Oh, but I really wanted to do that,' it just throws me. Like yesterday, and I got so grumpy.”

The actress recalled going to Target where her daughter inquired about her health.

“I found her being like, 'Mom, are you happy doing this? Because you normally love Target.' She's like, 'You normally love this and you don't seem happy,’” said Rachel.

She added, “And I just told her, I was like, 'Oh honey, no. I love this. I love doing this with you. I'm just tired.’”