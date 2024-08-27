Ryan Reynolds talks 'stressful line of work' amid Blake Lively turmoil

Ryan Reynolds gets candid about most 'stressful' line of work in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds is taking a moment to appreciate the costume department for bearing with the most ‘stressful’ line of work on the highly-acclaimed film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to share a round-up of behind-the-scenes photos of the costumes that were featured in the record-breaking film, owing credits to Russ Shinkle and his team at Film Illusions.

In the photos, Ryan was spotted flashing a beaming smile alongside his team, with several other glimpses from the film showcasing his co-stars in action.

He wrote in the caption, “The costume department on #DeadpoolAndWolverine was second to none. I can’t think of a more stressful line of work on a film like this. SO. MANY. COSTUMES. And prototypes. And no room for error.

“The work they do isn’t just design and fabrication, it’s engineering. These suits function as beautifully as they look. Sure it takes over an hour to pee, but the suit has saved me from more injuries than I can count. This whole supersuit journey started and continues with Russ Shinkle and his team at @film_illusions.”

He expressed gratitude to the entire team, including Graham Churchyard, Mayes Rubio, and Billy Lawless, for their hard work and dedication in putting up with the demands of the project.

