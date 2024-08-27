Jenna Ortega speaks out against child labour in Hollywood

Jenna Ortega, now 21, reflects on her experience as a child actor and expresses concerns about the impact of Hollywood on young performers.

"Children aren't supposed to be working like that," she told The New York Times. "They are supposed to be climbing trees and drawing and going to school."

The Wednesday star credits her parents for prioritising her education and well-being, saying, "Some of those kids' parents don't even take school seriously, so I feel really, really fortunate to have had parents who made sure that I hung out with friends, made sure that I went to public school and wouldn't allow me to work on a job unless I had straight A's and was prioritising my sleep and my schoolwork."

The You alum's acting career took off at age 9, thanks to her parents' backing.

She quickly landed her first sitcom role in 2012, followed by notable appearances as Young Jane in Jane the Virgin and a starring role in Disney's Stuck in the Middle, paving the way for her upcoming lead in Beetlejuice.

“Child acting is strange,” Ortega told the outlet. “I see why my parents felt so hesitant about it, because you’re putting a child in an adult workplace. I think if I had just stayed growing up in Coachella Valley, I would be a completely different person.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t speak the way that I do or approach interactions the way that I do. It’s completely changed my way of thinking and going about life, and when I speak to other child actors, I can pick them out instantly because we all have that — it’s just very specific, like some secret little language or something that we all share.”