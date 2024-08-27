Selena Gomez takes on new challenge in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez gets candid about role in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her groundbreaking role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

The 32-year-old actress, who rose to fame after starring on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, shared that she was more than just “nervous” about joining the cast of the TV show.

During an exclusive interview with Extra, the Love On hitmaker said, "I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done. I was really excited, but I have to be genuine, the first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company."

The songstress, who is also gearing up for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot as an executive producer, shared her stance on going back to her ‘roots.’

She added, "It took years, honestly. It was just an idea and then after probably four years we came up with an idea. I was immediately on board, and I can't wait to bring this show to a whole new generation. And I'm honored to pay homage to where I started."

For the unversed, this is the first time Gomez has been honoured with any major award in the field of television as the former Disney star revealed she had no clue about her milestone until her friend congratulated her.

She said at the time, "I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations and I responded and I said, ‘For what?’ And then she just laughed at me, and so for an hour I didn't really get it, and then my team called me. So, I just heard it from them and I was very, very excited."

Only Murders in the Building first premiered on Tuesday, August 27.