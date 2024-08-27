Lady Louise leaves Kate Middleton, Princess Anne behind with big decision

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s only daughter is gearing up to take a major move to honour the memory of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Lady Louise Windsor, who is currently in her second year of St. Andrews University, has been focussing on her studies, making very rare public appearances as her parents take on more royal responsibilities.

The 20-year-old is now aiming to set a new standard in the family as she aims to become the first woman to serve in the military after the late Queen, a close pal revealed.

“She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country,” the friend told The Sun.

Louise is also an avid member of St Andrews' University Officers’ Training Corps. The pal also shared that the young royal “is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”

Queen Elizabeth II was a Junior Commander with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two. The late monarch made history as the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and Princess Kate Middleton have been bestowed honorary military titles but have not served in the army.

Moreover, Louise, 16th in line to the throne, states on her LinkedIn page, “I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law.”

Furthermore, as the royal family mulls over the future of monarchy, Louise is set to play “a vital role in the future,” per royal expert Richard Eden.