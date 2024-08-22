Taylor Swift looks back on her 'lonely' time in her life

Taylor Swift took the stage at Wembley Stadium for her final performance, expressing her gratitude to the city of London for its significant impact on her career.



According to the Daily Mail, Swift spent her Covid-19 lockdown in Primrose Hill with her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, during which she wrote her 2020 album Folklore.

This experience highlighted the special connection she has with London, making her farewell performance at Wembley Stadium even more meaningful.

While the Anti-Hero hitmaker was stuck at home during lockdown, she stated “In my pretend, Folklore world, I was like a classic Victorian lady wandering through the forest in a lacy nightgown, holding a candlestick and collecting feathers,” as reported by outlet.

Furthermore, the Blank Space crooner continued by admitting, “The truth was that I was a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair in the house, drinking a lot of white wine.”

Although fans initially speculated that Swift's project, written during her lockdown with Joe Alwyn, would focus on their relationship, the couple actually broke up in 2023, as reported.

Notably, the singer-songwriter recently announced her upcoming 11th album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammys, leaving fans curious about the album's inspiration and themes, especially given the timing of her split from Alwyn.