Lady Gaga spreads wings to welcome 'special' family member

Lady Gaga reveals new family member in social media update

Lady Gaga is offering insight into her extended family cut in latest social media update, leaving fans in awe of the new member.



The 38-year-old pop star took to her social media to reveal that she recently adopted a new French bulldog puppy, flaunting her in a sweet clip.

Gaga, who previously dyed her hair dark, posted the video on TikTok as she carolled her new Bruno Mars collab Die With a Smile.

The songstress could be seen sporting a bright red lip with blue eye-shadow while she caressed the puppy to her chest.

Fans couldn’t handle all the cuteness at once, rushing to the comments section to welcome the icon’s latest family addition.

One fan commented, “Need to meet them immediately.”

While another chimed in, adding, “u and ur dog are so cute lady mars !”

A third gushed, “a new addition to the family omg????”

Lady Gaga previously released her highly anticipated duet Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars on Friday, August 16, delivering an anthemic pop-rock masterpiece that brings together two of the most iconic artists of their generation.

