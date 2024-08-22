Kate Middleton takes on key role after royal family hit with major setback

Princess Kate took a big step to maintain the peace of the royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the Firm in 2020.



As reported by US Weekly, Catherine melted Prince William's heart towards his stepmother Queen Camilla, especially after the infamous Megxit.

The source revealed, "William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family — they have enough of that with Meghan [Markle] and Harry."



An insider claimed that the mother-of-three has "never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness." The report added, "It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla."

Harry and Meghan's departure from the UK was a significant blow for the royals due to King Charles' slimmed-down monarchy plans.

During the tough times, Kate made a thoughful move in order to represent the royal family as united and unbothered by the Sussexs' exit.

As per Parker Bowles's family friend, William and Catherine, "both like the fact that Camilla’s normal and makes Charles less stuffy."

"Kate likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family. She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is," the source disclosed.

Speaking of present times, Camilla has been actively performing royal duties and has turned into a mood enhancer for the Monarch amid his cancer battle.

Moreover, Kate's cancer diagnosis also helps bring William and the Queen Consort close as the two provide support to each other during difficult times.