Jonathan Majors supports girlfriend Meagan Good at new movie premiere

Meagan Good and her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, made a stylish appearance at the premiere of her Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, in Los Angeles on August 20.

Good, 43, stunned in a black bralette top with bedazzled trim, paired with a high-waist pencil skirt and ankle-strapped heels, completing her look with waist-length curls and pink eyeshadow.

Majors, 34, opted for a bold, multi-coloured two-piece set, accessorised with a scarf and teal hat. They were joined by co-star Taye Diggs, 53, who wore a grey suit and added a touch of personality with a tan brim hat.

Good has been a constant support for her boyfriend amid his legal issues, which started in spring 2023.

Majors was convicted of assault and harassment charges stemming from a 2023 incident with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In a recent conversation with People magazine, Good expressed her unwavering commitment to Majors, saying, "I consider myself incredibly rebellious when I believe in something and in someone."

She also noted, "Those who want to give you the benefit of the doubt will. And those who don’t, won’t. And there’s nothing you can do about it."

The outlet recently shared an exclusive sneak peek at the trailer for Meagan Good's new romance film, Terry McMillan Presents: Forever.

The movie follows Johnnie (Taye Diggs), a military veteran who returns home to a shocking discovery - "divorce papers."

As he navigates this unexpected turn, Johnnie finds himself drawn to Carlie (Good), a local police officer who stops him for speeding, as the official synopsis explains: "With his life at a crossroads, the last thing he expected was to fall for the local policewoman Carlie (Good), who pulled him over for speeding."