Taylor Swift's pal Patrick Mahomes reveals Travis Kelce relationship secret

Travis Kelce's pal Patrick Mahomes gets candid about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s close on and off-field friend Patrick Mahomes is giving an inside scoop on his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The American football quarterback is spilling details about his double date night in Amsterdam alongside Brittany Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

During an exclusive interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, August 20, Mahomes offered an insight into behind-the-scenes of their adorable night-out following the Cruel Summer singer’s Eras Tour in Amsterdam.

The co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs said that the celebrity couple is ‘just like anyone else’ and there’s absolutely nothing that makes them different.

He told the outlet, “We were just having fun and enjoying a dinner just like anyone else would.

"That’s what makes it so great. We don’t make it more than what it is; it’s just friendship, fellowship and enjoying everyone’s success.”

Mahomes further explained that their attitude is what makes Travis and Taylor’s relationship successful.

He further added, “It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is, but it’s still Travis. I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world."

In addition, Mahomes previously joked about Kelce prioritising the singer's opinion over his own friends', highlighting the significant influence Swift has had on their social circle.