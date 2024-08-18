Prince William reveals his shocking plans as future King

Prince William reportedly plans to ban Prince Harry from a future key royal event, the future King's pals made shocking confessions.



As reported by The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales' close friend claimed that he has no intentions of inviting his brother to his future coronation ceremony as the two have not spoken for almost two years.

The pal shared, "This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father. His brother isn’t really something that’s discussed."

Another pal added, "[William and Harry] are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

These comments revealed that the Prince of Wales does not want to make peace with the Duke of Sussex due to his controversial statements against key royal figures close to William's heart.

It is important to mention that Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and began his new life with his wife, Meghan Markle, in the US.

Since their exit, the couple made it to the bad books of the royal family as they made inappropriate remarks against the Firm.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to the Duke's bombshell memoir Spare, Harry and William's relationship is torn apart with time.