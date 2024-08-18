Halle Berry responds to 'Catwoman' critics with sassy remark

Halle Berry is defending her 2004 film Catwoman on its 20th anniversary, despite the movie receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Berry expressed her continued fondness for the film, saying, "I loved it."

She acknowledged the criticism, quoting the harsh words of the critics, "The critics said it sucked balls. And balls aren't that bad."

Berry continued, “What I’m happy about is that the children have found it now on the internet, and they love it. So, it’s so vindicating. Because now they’re saying it’s cool and what the heck was everybody’s problem with it, so like, I’m like, ‘I’m so brat now’ (referring to Charli XCX’s brat summer trend).”

Fallon jokingly referred to Berry as "Bratwoman" before asking if she'd be open to reprising her role in another Catwoman movie.

Berry replied, "Maybe," but with one condition: she'd want to direct it herself.

This isn't the first time Berry has expressed interest in revisiting Catwoman - in 2021, she mentioned wanting to remake the film using the knowledge she gained from directing her 2020 film Bruised, saying she'd love to "reimagine Catwoman and redo that".

“I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their faces cracking off,” the actress said of Catwoman‘s plot, which saw her superhero taking on a corrupt cosmetics company.

“I would make the stakes a lot higher, and I think make it more inclusive of both men and women.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Halle Berry opened up about the negative impact of the harsh criticism surrounding the 2004 film Catwoman, directed by Pitof.

She revealed that the backlash affected her personally, as she felt unfairly blamed for the movie's poor reception.

“I didn’t love [the backlash],” she said.

“Being a Black woman, I’m used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself… A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.”