Meghan Markle honors son Archie in touching visit to Colombian School

On Friday, Meghan Markle was truly in her element during her Colombian tour with Prince Harry.



At Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe, the Duchess of Sussex immersed herself in the vibrant school environment, observing lessons and interacting with the children.

The highlight of her visit was a lively cumbia performance by students, who dazzled in traditional costumes and accompanied their singing with live percussion.

She mentioned her five-year-old son, Prince Archie, as she engaged with the kindergarteners.

The Duchess, known for her warm and approachable demeanor, spoke to the young students in Spanish while they worked on a puzzle, clearly making the day memorable for both the children and herself.

During her visit to Colegio La Giralda in Santa Fe, Meghan Markle had a charming interaction with the students, saying, "You’re the same age as my son Archie," as Prince Harry asked the children their names and ages in Spanish.

The Duchess, who is known for her language skills, reportedly learned Spanish during an internship at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Her proficiency in the language has impressed many, including a pastor in Los Angeles in 2020, when she spoke to a woman in Spanish during a charity visit.

Meghan’s ability to connect with others through language continues to shine, adding a personal touch to her engagements.