Former ‘SNL’ star Victoria Jackson reveals devastating news

Victoria Jackson was a part of SNL from 1986 to 1992

Victoria Jackson delivered heartbreaking news regarding her health to her fans.



The Saturday Night Live alum posted a video on her official YouTube channel, revealing that her cancer has returned, and she may have only about three years to live.

Titled "Is the Cancer Back?" the seven-minute video, posted on Wednesday, detailed her deteriorating condition.

"They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death," Jackson explained as the video opened. "They're giving me a magic pill," meant to "shrink" the "marble."

The 65-year-old comedian also shared some findings of research she has retrieved from social sites on the medication, noting that people taking the drug typically have 32.6 months to live or "something like that."

"You know, we're all dying," she continued, "but when you kind of see in print you have 32.6 months, it makes you think."

In addition to the YouTube video, Jackson mentioned in the Instagram caption that she has approximately 34.8 months left.

Jackson, who previously wrote about surviving breast cancer, was part of the NBC comedy sketch show SNL from 1986 to 1992.