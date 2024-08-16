Meghan Markle opens up about Victoria Beckham feud in Colombia

Meghan Markle seemingly debunked Victoria Beckham feud speculations with a major move during her headline-making visit to Colombia.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a brown shirt from the renowned fashion designer's brand at the Responsible Digital Future Forum, in which she and her husband Prince Harry emphasised creating the digital world a safe space.

The former Suits star might dropped a hint of her reconciliation with the ex-member of the Spice Girls after reports claimed that Meghan's request was declined to borrow clothes from Victoria's clothing line.

Not only that, several sources revealed that Harry and Meghan accused the former singer and her husband David Beckham of leaking their stories to the press, leaving the English footballer "furious."

At that time, Daily Mail reported, "Any making up now is so unlikely." However, Meghan squashed the rift rumours with her latest gesture.



It is pertinent to mention that the mother-of-three wore the same £600 shirt to promote Joe Biden for the US presidential elections in 2020.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a four-day tour to Colombia, highlighting the adverse impact of digital media on the mental health of young people.