Prince George needs King Charles' approval for key royal privilege

Prince George, who rang in his 11th birthday, is soon to lose a royal privilege which his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will continue to enjoy.

The royal family have some strict protocols in place which are expected to follow through, especially by the members who are in direct line of succession, unless the monarch steps in.

According to the King Charles’ former pilot Graham Laurie, Prince William stopped flying with his father around the age of 12 to secure the future of monarchy.

“Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince [King Charles], the Princess [Princess Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old,” he told Hello! Magazine.

After William turned 12, he “had to have a separate aircraft” and the only time the four of them could travel together after that was “with the written permission of Her Majesty.”

In the latest update, royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed that Charles had expressed his concerns for George travelling with the whole family together.

King Charles and Prince William had a tense argument over the matter and the monarch issued "a formal document acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for [William’s] actions."