Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie playing blame game at each other over their son

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit out at each other over their son

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are lashing out at each other after their son, Pax was hospitalised due to near-fatal accident.



A source told RadarOnline.com, the former couple didn’t reunite to care for their injured son and instead playing blame game.

Angelina alleged, “Brad’s an absent dad who never set a good example,” per source.

An insider closer to Troy star rejected Angelina’s claim as he talked to his friends about the Tomb Raider actress closer contact with Pax.

Brad believed, “Angelina should ensure he was properly prepared to hit the highway,” per source.

“From Brad's perspective, it's absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She's the one who's there day to day, he's barely around because she's totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He'd love to be there more for Pax, and ALL the kids, but she's managed to turn them against him so much he's practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair.”

“Angelina is equally bitter and believes if Brad had been a more devoted dad this never would have happened,” stated an insider.

Another source told the outlet, “It's a disaster and the whole family is in a state of shock.

“It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other,” added an insider.