Princess Kate supports Camilla amidst nervous moment at royal event

Princess Kate shares a close relationship with her in-laws, King Charles and Queen Camilla.



Their bond was particularly visible following the Queen’s passing. Just nine weeks after her death, Camilla and Kate appeared together on the balcony of the Foreign Office, overlooking the Cenotaph, during the Remembrance Sunday commemoration in 2022.

The balcony bore a poignant emptiness where the late Queen used to stand. This was one of Camilla’s first significant public appearances since Charles became king, and it was clear she was feeling the pressure. Throughout this moment, her daughter-in-law Kate was there to offer support.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror at the time: "Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety. Standing beside Kate, she performed a subtle smile of acknowledgement as her wreath was laid and as she turned to Kate on their way from the balcony she threw a rather fond smile as Kate spoke to her.

'Camilla smiled at Kate for a second time before nodding, again in a gesture of acknowledgement as she walked ahead of Kate in her new role of Queen.

"Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.

"Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate's calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla's nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout."

Judi also noted Charles' body language during the service and the subtle signal he had to suppress his emotion.

She added: "Charles stood at the Cenotaph as though totally alone and lost in his thoughts. His mouth was pulled down at the corners and his rapid blinking hinted he was close to tears as he remembered his mother as well as those fallen in action. There was even a micro-gesture of a small spasm of the lips to show suppressed emotions as they played the Last Post."

For the unversed, King Charles had to take a step back from duties following his cancer diagnosis and Princess Kate is gradually returning to the spotlight following her own cancer news.



