Expert shares ‘very worried, sad' health update about Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's health: Expert gives her opinion

The Princess of Wales, is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, has made only a handful of public appearances this year.



In a recent health update, GB News presenter Anne Diamond expressed concern about Princess Kate’s health, noting that her limited public presence is unsettling and expressing feelings of being "very worried and sad" about the future Queen’s well-being.

Princess Kate’s most recent public appearance was at the Wimbledon men’s final in July, where she awarded the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

Anne bemoaned the British public becoming “used to not seeing her” as she asked Jennie Bond about when we might next get a glimpse of Kate.

“We’ve almost got used to not seeing her”, she said.

“This makes me very worried and sad. Do you think this is just her taking the summer off, or is this not good news?”

Bond responded: “In past years they have taken the summer off. They put their kids first when they can.

“I don’t know anything about her state of health and nor should I. I am hoping that come autumn, we may see more of her.”

While Kate has not been seen in public, she has been active on social media with statements alongside the Prince of Wales.

The couple congratulated Team GB on their first gold medals at the Olympics, which were won in equestrian and mountain biking.

For those who may not know, Kate is reportedly scheduled to travel to Scotland this summer to join other members of the royal family at Balmoral.

