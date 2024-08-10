Ben Affleck buries himself in work as marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez linger

Ben Affleck is working nonstop as 'it hasn’t been the easiest summer for him'

Ben Affleck seems to be drowning himself in work amid ongoing marital challenges with Jennifer Lopez.

According to People, an insider revealed on Friday, August 9, that Affleck, 51, is coping with the rumoured marital strain by staying busy.

"Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy, and he’s been working nonstop," a source told the publication. "The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."

"It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either," the source added. "He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible"

The insider also mentioned that The Accountant star has yet to move into the luxurious new Los Angeles home he recently purchased.

Instead, he remains in a rental property in Brentwood, where he’s been living since May. At the same time, rumours of separate living arrangements between him and Lopez, 55, began to surface.

Affleck and the Get On the Floor hitmaker, who married in 2022 and had a highly publicised wedding, have been under intense public scrutiny since rumours of marital issues emerged earlier this year.

While the couple put on a united front at Affleck's daughter Violet's high school graduation, the tension between them was reportedly noticeable.

Meanwhile, the Atlad actress has spent much of the summer away from Los Angeles, cancelling her tour and travelling to Europe and the Hamptons.

The couple has reportedly seen little of each other since May, with Lopez only recently returning to L.A., where she’s been searching for a new home after listing their Beverly Hills mansion for sale.