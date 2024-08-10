Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'desperate' move to gain publicity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed 'desperate' for announcing a tour to Colombia in order to be in the headlines.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to travel to Colombia upon the invitation of the country's vice president, Francia Marquez in the coming months.

In a conversation with Express.co.uk, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said the former working royals are trying desperately to be taken seriously as thought leaders.

She added, "They will travel, no matter what the security concerns are, to any country willing to give them a platform, cater to their ego, and pander to the narrative they're trying to create."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan have been alerted about the possible security threats in South American country, by the UK and US officials.

Not only that, the California-based couple have been criticised by the royal commentators for their double standards as the two expressed concerns about their security in the UK, but travelling to a dangerous country.