Selena Gomez, David Henrie tease 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel

Disney has unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.



The two-minute preview, aired during the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the show, featuring returning stars David Henrie as Justin Russo and Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, his on-screen sister.

The video also includes a familiar face from the original series, David DeLuise's Jerry Russo.

While Gomez is an executive producer on the reboot, she is currently only set to appear in the first episode. "This is where it all started," she says in the preview. "We're home."

The new series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, picks up with Justin Russo as an adult, who has opted for a non-magical life with his wife and two sons.

However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when his sister Alex arrives with Billie, a young wizard-in-training, seeking his guidance.

Justin must revive his dormant magical abilities to mentor Billie while balancing his ordinary life and protecting the Wizard World's future.

The show features a talented cast, including Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, alongside returning stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.