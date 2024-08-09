Jennifer Lopez secures role in Ben Affleck's 'Unstoppable' story

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming biopic Unstoppable, produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck, which tells the inspiring true story of wrestler Anthony Robles.

Born with one leg, Robles won an NCAA national championship in 2011.

Lopez plays Judy, Anthony's mother, alongside a cast including Jharrel Jerome as Anthony, Bobby Cannavale as his father Rick, Don Cheadle as coach Shawn Charles, and Michael Peña as coach Bobby Williams.

Amazon MGM Studios released first-look images from the film, showcasing the cast in character.

Unstoppable is the latest project from Artists Equity, the production company of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The film marks Jennifer Lopez's first movie role since Atlas on Netflix, and her second collaboration with husband Ben Affleck since their wedding, after working together on her album This Is Me... Now.

"Anthony Robles, despite being born without a right leg, rises to become a NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler ultimately winning a national championship against the school that rejected him, national powerhouse Iowa," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Unstoppable marks a new milestone for William Goldenberg, who transitions from editor to director after working on several films with Ben Affleck and winning an Oscar for his editing on Argo.

The movie will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.