Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on Barry Keoghan's separation

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to speculation about her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan, following rumours of a potential breakup.



The couple publicly confirmed their romance in March after months of dating rumours.

However, recent rumours suggested that the pair might be experiencing issues.

Notably, Barry Keoghan appeared in Sabrina's music video for Please Please Please, which features lyrics that describe a troubled relationship with an actor, fueling further speculation.

Breaking her silence on the reports, Sabrina said: “He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.

"So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special…Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister," she told Variety Magazine.

"They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well. My dad’s a Capricorn, so maybe that’s not the direction for my future."

The singer recently left her fans perplexed with a cryptic TikTok post that seemed to hint at a breakup with Barry Keoghan.

In the video, the 23-year-old singer, known for being private about her relationships, made a pouting expression as the outro of her song Please Please Please played in the background, featuring the telling lyrics: "If you wanna go and be stupid / Don't do it in front of me."

The post has led fans to speculate whether the couple has truly split up.

She then wrote on the video: “Me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn't his #1 streamed artist."

Carpenter and Keoghan's whirlwind romance is thought to have begun at Paris Fashion Week last year.

Following their initial meeting, the couple was spotted on several occasions by fans, enjoying dinner in Los Angeles, visiting a theme park, and exploring an art gallery together.

They seemingly made their relationship public when they attended W Magazine's Grammys after-party, where they were photographed sharing a tender moment.