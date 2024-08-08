Jenna Ortega reveals her life-changing journey to stardom

Jenna Ortega, the Emmy-nominated actress, has credited Denzel Washington's 2004 film Man on Fire with inspiring her to pursue an acting career.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ortega revealed that watching Man on Fire had a profound impact on her, stating that it "changed the entire course of my existence."

“I’m so appreciative of my six-year-old self who wanted to be a president and an astronaut… because I realise now that I was always looking for a way out,” Ortega added.

The Wednesday star's passion for acting was ignited by Dakota Fanning's performance in the 2004 thriller Man on Fire, directed by Tony Scott and starring Denzel Washington.

The film's storyline, which follows a former CIA operative's quest to rescue a kidnapped girl, resonated with Ortega.

She was particularly inspired by Fanning's portrayal of the young girl, Lupita Ramos, and knew instantly that she wanted to pursue a career in acting.

The Scream star's journey to stardom began when her mother posted a video of her performing a dramatic monologue on Facebook, which caught the attention of a casting director.

This led to auditions in Los Angeles, driven by her mother. Although the YOU alum's life has changed significantly since then, she is only now coming to terms with the fact that her life will continue to evolve and change.

“There’s so much about the pressure that is put on this line of work that I do, that it’s laughable and it’s beautiful and it’s awful,” sometimes all at once, she added.