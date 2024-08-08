Prince Harry turns against royal family: Duke's mind 'poisoned'

Prince Harry has seemingly admitted that his relationship with senior royals has badly deteriorated since he and his wife said goodbye to the Firm in 2020 and moved to the US via a short stay in Canada.



After relocating to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched several attacks on Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton via their interviews and Harry's memoir Spare.



Royal expert and historian Simon Heffer shared his knowledge about the Duke's intentions, moves and thoughts, claiming: "Harry appears to have bad relations with his brother and sister-in-law, given that Kate is probably the closest that we've got to a saint in the royal family at the moment, that's not very good PR on his part."

Heffers told GB News: "His brother had a very difficult time, his wife has been ill and his father has been ill. The Prince of Wales has held the line pretty well. I think people are aware that Harry has not been supportive, it's one thing for him to go away and keep quiet, which is what the Duke of Windsor did."

Slamming the Sussexes' move, the historian continued: "It's another thing to go away and cause ructions, to give interviews, to make public appearances, to get into the press a lot. I mean, he and his wife clearly live off publicity. They are a brand. They are an act. And like all brands and all acts, they need the oxygen of publicity."

He claimed: "That's what he's seeking now. That will always make things difficult for the rest of the royal family if that is his attitude to life, and it does appear to be."

Heffers also tried to school Harry and Meghan's fans, saying: "I understand he's got to earn a living, But nobody forced him into this. He didn't have to leave the Royal Family.

"It was quite clear, that his father in particular, wanted him to stay. It was quite clear that there was a serious job for him to do. He was very popular with the public. Since he got married six years ago, something has happened."

The commentator went on explaining: "I'm not party to his private thoughts. I don't know anything about the internal workings of his marriage, but something has happened that has poisoned him, it seems, against his family and against the idea of royalty now."

It emerges after Meghan and Harry's latest joint interview amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's health battle as the senior royals are receiving cancer treatment.