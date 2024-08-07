Pippa Middleton enjoys 'queen-like' life compared to sister Princess Kate

Pippa played a prominent role at Kate’s 2011 royal wedding as her maid of honour

Kate Middleton lives in a modest home while her beloved younger sister Pippa enjoys a £15 million mansion.

The sisters are known to share a close bond. They once lived together in a £1.8 million Chelsea apartment and were recently spotted together at the Wimbledon final.

Kate, supported by Pippa and Princess Charlotte, made her first official appearance since the Trooping of the Colour amidst ongoing treatment for her cancer diagnosis.

The trio were seen enjoying each other’s company as Catherine, Princess of Wales, received a standing ovation from the Wimbledon crowd.

Pippa, 40, also played a prominent role at Kate’s 2011 royal wedding as her maid of honour. Throughout Kate’s health challenges, she has leaned on Pippa, as well as her parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

The entire Middleton family, including 37-year-old brother James, is known for their close-knit relationship and now lives in close proximity to each other in Berkshire, providing ongoing support for Kate.

However, the sisters’ residences couldn’t be more different. Pippa married hedge fund manager James Matthews, brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, in 2017.

They currently reside in a lavish £15 million Georgian mansion with their three children: Arthur, five, Grace, three, and Rose, two. The expansive property, purchased in 2021, spans 150 acres and boasts 32 rooms.

In stark contrast, Princess Kate and Prince William now reside in the more modest Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, having moved from their previous residence at Kensington Palace.

The charming candy pink house features four bedrooms—one for each of their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. This arrangement means there’s no space for live-in aides, and staff commute to work.

The property underwent renovations before their move, reflecting their preference for a low-key home with ample space for their children to play outdoors.

Despite its smaller size by royal standards, the cottage is set within a sprawling 655-acre estate. Carole and Michael’s £5 million Bucklebury Manor is just a 20-minute drive from Pippa’s residence, while James and his wife Alizee live on a £1.25 million farm in the same county, making the Middletons close neighbors.