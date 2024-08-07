Kourtney Kardashian delights fans with heartwarming moment

Kourtney Kardashian captures hearts with heartfelt moment

Kourtney Kardashian is capturing hearts with her latest ‘armchair’ cuddle.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her cuddling up with her nine-month-old baby in a trendy look.

The 45-year-old, who shares her youngest child Rocky with now-husband Travis Barker, sported a black T-shirt with a pair of long black boots.

Although the mother-of-four, who shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with former partner Scott Disick, hid her little one’s face with a small white heart emoji.

She took her last-born to his first Blink-182 concert in Australia as shown in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The 48-year-old greeted his son with a beaming smile as he enthused, "Oh, that big smile for Daddy. That big smile. I love you. I love you.”

The reality star was quick to ask her husband of two years, "Do you like having Rocky at the show?”

To which Barker replied, "I do. It's so nice.”

Kourtney welcomed her first child with Barker, Rocky, in November 2023.

The American singer was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two older children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.