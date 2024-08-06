Candace Cameron Bure’s husband Val didn’t ‘want to wear’ Olympic medals

Candace Cameron Bure on husband Val Bure's medals

Candace Cameron Bure shared her husband Val Bure’s Olympic medals, and why exactly he “didn’t want” to wear them.



“I wanted to share [some] medals with you — as if I had something to do with it. I was just a supportive wife. These are Val’s medals,” Cameron Bure, 48, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 4.

“This is the silver from the 1998 Nagano Olympic Games in Japan, and this one is the bronze from the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games.”

Cameron Bure picked up medals from where they were placed and put them on a table to try them on, adding, “They are quite heavy. It’s very beautiful.”

Bure reflected on how much the Olympic milestones meant to the couple because they celebrated them together.

“For the 2002 Games, Maks was 3 weeks old. I had him with me and was breast-feeding him in the stands,” Cameron Bure, who is a mother to daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with Bure, 50, recalled.

“I was pregnant with Natasha when they won the silver medal in Japan.”

“Because [the medals] weren’t gold, Val didn’t want to wear them,” Cameron Bure revealed. “But they are quite impressive, and I am so proud of him. We display them proudly in our home.”