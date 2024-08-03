Friends hope Cardi B sticks to divorce decision amid Offset cheating rumours

Cardi B's friends on her divorce from Offset

Pregnant Cardi B, friend’s hope, stands strong on her decision to divorce husband Offset for a second time amid cheating rumours.



The 31-year-old Bronx-bred rapper made the news of her third pregnancy public on Thursday, August 1, only a day after she filed for divorce from the 32-year-old Atlanta-born music artist.

The couple got married in September 2017 and share two children, daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, two.

Cardi, originally named Belcalis Almánzar, first filed for divorce in September 2020, but changed her mind about the decision two months later.

According to People, a representative for the couple says that the latest filing is “not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming.”

A pal of the expecting rapper also revealed to the outlet that the divorce is “something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while.”

“It wasn't like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it,’” they said. “She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids.”

“She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good,” they added.

The two musicians, who have frequently worked together on several tracks, were said to have been having problems for "at least a year or so."

The insider said that Cardi's "friends just want her to be happy" and that the split was "amicable."

The friend continued about the couple, “We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f***ing life.”

“You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life.”