Cardi B’s pals want rapper to ‘stick to her decision’ to divorce

Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with third baby a day after filing for divorce

Cardi B is leaning on the support of her friends following two major life announcements: her recent divorce filing and her pregnancy reveal.



The 31-year-old rapper made headlines on Thursday, August 1, by announcing she is expecting her third child, just a day after filing for divorce from Offset, her husband of six years.

According to a representative for Cardi, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, the divorce is not a reaction to Offset’s alleged infidelity but has been a "long time coming."

Friends of the Bodak Yellow hitmaker have echoed the same thoughts, revealing that the decision to part ways was not sudden.

"This has been a discussion for a while," a friend shared. "It's not like she woke up one day and decided to file for divorce because of some incident. She's been calm and focused on her kids."

Cardi and Offset, 32, who married in 2017, share two children, six-year-old Kulture Kai and two-and-a-half-year-old Wave Set.

"She is excited about this new baby, and she's busy recording. Everything with her is actually pretty good," they said.

Noting that issues in the marriage have been present for at least a year, the decision to part ways appears "amicable," with friends emphasising their desire for Cardi's happiness.

"We just want her to stick to her decision and enjoy her life," a source added, referencing the couple’s history of breakups and reconciliations.