'House of the Dragon' finale leaked online ahead of premiere

HBO's House of the Dragon has suffered another online leak, with dozens of clips from the upcoming season two finale appearing on TikTok ahead of its scheduled premiere on August 4.



The leaked footage, seemingly recorded from a screen, was uploaded to a new TikTok account on Tuesday night and quickly racked up over 100,000 views before being taken down.

Despite the removal, the clips have already been re-shared on both TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

The leaker's identity was not immediately obvious. The Hollywood Reporter contacted HBO to request a response.

The season finale of House of the Dragon had been leaked online before. The episode was illegally made available days before the first season finale aired in 2022.

At the time, HBO attributed the leak to a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa.

“It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” a company spokesperson told the outlet in a statement at the time. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”

A similar incident occurred in 2017 when a Game of Thrones episode from season seven was unlawfully uploaded to torrent websites before it was released.

According to HBO, the breach happened when a third-party vendor posted it by mistake.