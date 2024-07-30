Kate Middleton escapes major life regret over royal title

Kate Middleton went through a huge turmoil as she mulled over a huge royal honour that she was eventually granted by King Charles.

Princess Kate, who now holds the title of Princess of Wales, which was previously held by Princess Diana, initially thought against taking on the iconic honour fearing the stress that came along with it.

In an excerpt published by DailyMail of Robert Jobson’s new book Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that Kate was ready to decline the title.

“In marrying the elder son of Prince Charles, Catherine was aware she'd one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law's footsteps—but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal,” Jobson wrote.

The author stated that Kate knew that she would “inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief” and anticipated the stress it would cause.

“The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household," Jobson continued.

At one point, Kate found it all so “stressful” that she considered following Queen Camilla’s footsteps who became Duchess of Cornwall.

However, Kate eventually gave in, and took on the title which has been a source immense popularity and public affection for the royal.