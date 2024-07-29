Rebecca Ferguson, Steve Zahn, Common on ‘Silo’ Season 2

Rebecca Ferguson and costars on Silo Season 2

Rebecca Ferguson, Steve Zahn and Common opened up with their thoughts about Silo and its second season.



“Every time you think you’ve solved something, whether it’s an emotional mystery or a connection or a bond, there is another hinder and another hinder,” Ferguson, star and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series said at 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

“And that’s what is so great about these stories, it just doesn’t end. And when you think you got the story, it’s like cricket, you just haven’t. It just evaporates. Did that make sense? Like cricket, like the game, it makes no sense,” she added while sitting along with her co-stars Steve Zahn and Common, as well as showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost and executive producer and author of the Silo book series Hugh Howey, in an interview with Variety.

Zahn, a new cast member to the show, also got candid about the “unique job” of catching up to the show’s storyline.

“It’s a huge world, there’s a lot of people involved, there’s a lot moving in and out with characters and this and that,” Zahn said. “But my character has been living alone for decades, and so I act with really one person here.”

Common also opened up about his character, which is the role of head of security Robert Sims.

“Sims is experiencing a lot of things that may not even come out all the way yet in Season 2, but there are definitely some questions, at least in the way I approached this season dealing with the rebellion,” Common said.

“It’s something being a part of the government [in ‘Silo’] for me as a person. Like, being a part of the people who established society and perpetuating the lies, or maybe some of it is the truth. It’s funny for me to play this character, but I love it.”