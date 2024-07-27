King Charles, Prince William row over sensitive issue after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III demanded that Prince William sign a waiver following his cancer diagnosis.

This detail emerges from Robert Jobson's new biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales, which delves into Princess Kate's journey from an ordinary university student to a mother of three and future Queen.

According to royal correspondent Jobson, the dispute arose after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, which led him to temporarily step back from his official duties.

The weight of his own mortality and the future of the monarchy were significant concerns for Charles as he addressed a sensitive issue with his eldest son.

Echoing concerns once voiced by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles had serious reservations about experienced pilot William's decision to fly his young family around the country in a helicopter.

Haunted by the tragic 1967 crash that claimed the life of the Captain of the Queen's Flight, senior royals expressed deep anxiety over the Wales family's safety. They feared that any similar incidents could disrupt the line of succession in dramatic ways.

In a passage published by the Mail Online, Jobson wrote: "After being diagnosed with ­cancer, King Charles — perhaps reminded of his own mortality — echoed his late mother’s concerns. And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal ­document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.

"It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan…"

The intriguing biography will be available for purchase starting August 1.