Adele finally says 'yes' to Rich Paul, flashes huge diamond ring

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly engaged!



After months of speculation, the American sports agent, 42, proposed to the singer, 36, in her hometown last Thursday, and she happily accepted.

The Hello singer quickly shared the exciting news with friends and family via FaceTime. Despite previous rumours of an engagement, this appears to be the real deal.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four-carat diamond ring. They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening."

The duo's romance is heating up! The couple was spotted looking lovestruck at a recent basketball game, where they sat courtside with other sports stars.

Insiders say their wedding plans are underway, with a possible lavish ceremony slated for late next year. The source jokes that Adele could be the "ultimate wedding singer" at her nuptials.

This wouldn't be Adele's first walk down the aisle, as she was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021 and shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo.

Rich, a father of three, has been Adele's partner since her split from Simon. The couple has already invested in a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion together.

Adele has playfully hinted at their relationship status amid wedding rumours, leaving fans eager for more updates.