Legendary James Bond star, 84, retires from acting citing aging challenges

George Lazenby, the acclaimed actor known for portraying James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has made a poignant announcement on Thursday regarding his retirement from acting.
At 84, Lazenby revealed that the toll of aging has led to this "difficult decision."
In a heartfelt post shared on social media, accompanied by a personal photo, he expressed gratitude for his career while emphasizing his desire to prioritize family time moving forward.
"This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work," he shared.
"Therefore, I won’t be pursuing any further acting roles, public appearances, interviews, or autograph signings starting today. It’s been a rewarding journey, but aging isn't without its challenges."
In a heartfelt statement shared on Thursday, he expressed gratitude to his manager and friend Anders Frejdh, acknowledging him as the best representative he's had throughout his career.
Lazenby decision to decline further Bond roles allowed him to pursue diverse acting opportunities in the 1970s, including roles in films like Universal Soldier (1971), Who Saw Her Die? (1972), and The Man From Hong Kong (1975).
Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Amanda Abbington to seek compensation from BBC for emotional trauma
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid forge strong bond as blended family
'A Complete Unknown' director James Mangold shares his reasons to dislike multiverses
Prince Harry raises eyebrows with his decision
Princess Beatrice seemingly made Prince Harry happy with surprise visit
Kate Middleton takes major step as Harry makes shocking claims in new interview