Legendary James Bond star, 84, retires from acting citing aging challenges

George Lazenby, bids farewell to acting career at 84.

George Lazenby, the acclaimed actor known for portraying James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has made a poignant announcement on Thursday regarding his retirement from acting.

At 84, Lazenby revealed that the toll of aging has led to this "difficult decision."



In a heartfelt post shared on social media, accompanied by a personal photo, he expressed gratitude for his career while emphasizing his desire to prioritize family time moving forward.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work," he shared.

"Therefore, I won’t be pursuing any further acting roles, public appearances, interviews, or autograph signings starting today. It’s been a rewarding journey, but aging isn't without its challenges."

In a heartfelt statement shared on Thursday, he expressed gratitude to his manager and friend Anders Frejdh, acknowledging him as the best representative he's had throughout his career.

Lazenby decision to decline further Bond roles allowed him to pursue diverse acting opportunities in the 1970s, including roles in films like Universal Soldier (1971), Who Saw Her Die? (1972), and The Man From Hong Kong (1975).