Jennifer Aniston calls out Sen. Vance for 'archaic' views on childbirth

Jennifer Aniston is criticising Sen. J.D. Vance for his resurfaced 2021 comments about women who haven't given birth, including Vice President Kamala Harris.



On her Instagram Story, Aniston wrote: "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States." She added, "All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

Aniston, who has shared her personal IVF journey, continued, "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

The Friends star also included a screenshot of a tweet in her post, showing Vance's July 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, who hosted Fox News then.

The running mate for Donald Trump is heard in the video claiming that "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too" are in charge of running the United States.

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance continued in the footage.

“And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Kamala Harris is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff's two children from a previous relationship, Cole (29) and Ella (25).

Meanwhile, J.D. Vance and his wife Usha have three young children together: Ewan (6), Vivek (4), and Mirabel (2).

This news comes after Aniston spoke out following Donald Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Murder Mystery star has previously expressed frustration over false pregnancy rumours that have followed her throughout her career, calling them "really hard" to deal with in a 2022 interview with Allure.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” Aniston said at the time.

“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it.”