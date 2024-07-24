Prince William finally reacts to Prince Harry's explosive announcement

Prince William has displayed his new patronages in a video with his meaningful statement, seemingly reacting to his younger brother Prince Harry's bombshell announcement about the Duke's next UK show.



The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts have shared a video to highlight the future King's new honours and patronages with a statement just day after the Duke announced to take his Invictus Games back to the U.K.

The video, which shows William with the stars of the nation, was captioned: "An honour for The Prince of Wales to take on new patronages and responsibilities with some incredible organisations. Looking forward to supporting their vital work and making a difference together!"

The new post comes just hours after Prince William announced to step back as President of the FA just weeks after England suffered heartbreak.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex also issued a surprising statement about his next UK show, saying: "Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators."



"We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”

In the post, William also tried to give a reason about his decision to resign from the position he held for almost 20 years.