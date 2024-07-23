Partly cloudy, humid weather likely to persist in Karachi today with evening drizzle

Clouds darken the Karachi sky in this undated photo. — Online/File

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi will have to wait more for heavy showers as partly cloudy weather will remain marred with humidity on Tuesday.



The drizzle and light rain today evening or tonight, as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), might provide the citizens a brief relief from sizzling weather though.

As per the Met Office, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.7°C and the maximum temperature is expected to reach from 34 to 36°C.

The meteorological department said the humidity ratio in the air was 80% and the sea winds were blowing at a speed of 21 to 25 kilometer per hour.

A day ago, the megalopolis was boiling with the feels-like temperature hitting 46°C during the day, according to weather expert Jawad Memon.

Nevertheless, Memon said a rain system, developing in the Bay of Bengal, might affect Sindh between July 24 and 28. If the same system hit India’s coastal state Gujarat, he said, then Karachi might also receive showers.