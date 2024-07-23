Holly Marie shares emotional encounter she had with late Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty's Charmed co-star Holly Marie mourns her sudden passing on rewatch podcast

Holly Marie opened up for the first time after her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty's death last week.

The 50-year-old actress reflected on her emotional encounter with her late co-star and onscreen sister right ahead of her death.

During Monday's episode of House of Halliwell, Marie broke down into tears as she made a shocking revelation about Doherty.

Doherty, who passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 after battling breast cancer, was looking forward to their Charmed Rewatch podcast alongside her Combs and fellow castmates Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller.

Marie shared that it was "one of the saddest parts to me," as their late co-star was "really looking forward to this."

In addition, while shedding tears over the sudden passing of her onscreen sister, the Pretty Little Liars alum said they all believed Doherty had "more time" in the episode, which was released just days after the latter shared a tribute to the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.

In an honorary mention, the American actress and director shared that her friend "promised to haunt me if she died."