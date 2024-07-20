Lisa Kudrow on ‘The Comeback’ new season: ‘Oh God, I’d love to’

Lisa Kudrow about new season of 'The Comeback'

Lisa Kudrow is eager to reprise her role of Valerie Cherish in a new season of The Comeback.



Kudrow revealed that she and the HBO comedy show’s co-creator, Michael Patrick King are “always” talking about making a new season.

“Oh God, I’d love to. Michael Patrick King and I are always talking about what would happen next. Always,” Kudrow Newsweek in an interview. “And it’s been 9, 10 years now. So, we’re due.”

Kudrow also expressed gratitude that The Comeback still gets recognition even after almost a decade.

“I’m just thrilled and adore anyone who has the level of appreciation for The Comeback that meets the level of pride I have for doing that show. That is thrilling. I’m happy to hear that,” she said.

The Comeback was created by Kudrow and King for HBO in 2005, but was cancelled by the premium cable network after one season. Since it got axed, the show gained a cult following, and as a result HBO called for a new season of the comedy in 2014.

Even though Kudrow hinted at possibilities of a renewal recently, the actress shared a completely opposite stance back in 2022.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years. We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked,” she told Daily Beast at the time.

“We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.” It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”