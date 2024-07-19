King Charles holds important meeting at Buckingham Palace after key speech

King Charles holds important meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles held important talks with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace after his key speech at British Parliament.

In a released photo on the official Instagram page of the royal family, the Monarch can be seen shaking hands with Volodymyr.

The Palace issued a statement, which reads, "Today The King received the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace."

"The gathering saw 46 European leaders discuss a range of international challenges, opportunities and our common values."



On the other hand, the Ukraine's president shared that he has arrived in the UK to "participate in the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with partners, and sign new security agreements."



In a social media post, he wrote, "A separate programme is scheduled for our relations with the United Kingdom. I will meet with His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials, and executives from defence companies."

The Monarch's meeting with Volodymyr came after he outlined the new government’s legislative plans in a speech to the UK Parliament which is famously known as the King's Speech.