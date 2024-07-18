Blake Lively's playful nod to Ryan Reynolds, their upcoming movies

Blake Lively shared a lighthearted and playful "family portrait" on Instagram Stories on July 13, showcasing her support for her husband Ryan Reynolds' latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, and her own upcoming romantic drama, It Ends with Us.



The photo, taken by author Colleen Hoover, features posters for both movies side by side in a movie theatre.

Lively captioned the post, "Family portrait," and tagged the Instagram accounts for both films, as well as Hoover's account.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, will be released on July 26, followed by Blake Lively's film, It Ends with Us, on August 9.

Earlier, in an interview with People magazine, Lively discussed her role as Lily in It Ends with Us, saying that the character "resonated with an enormous amount of people."

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honour to take on,” Lively said. "And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

The movie follows the journey of Lily Bloom, a woman who enters into a whirlwind romance with Ryle (Justin Baldoni), a charismatic and passionate partner.

However, as their relationship progresses, Lily finds herself trapped in a cycle of abuse.

She eventually reconnects with her past love, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar and Alex Neustaedter in flashbacks), sparking a potentially life-changing reunion.