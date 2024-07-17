'Tell Me Lies' star Jackson White pens true feelings for late dad

Jackson White's father Jack White was a professional drummer and actor

Jackson White honored his father, Jack White, after his death.



On Tuesday, July 16, the Tell Me Lies star took to his official Instagram account to pen his true feelings for his late father, who was married to his mother, Katey Sagal, from 1993 to 2000.

"This guy taught me everything," he began the heartfelt caption of a throwback video of his father slaying it with the drums, playing fiercely while all drenched in sweat. "We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end, it was just love."

"He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew," White, 27, continued. "[My father] single-handedly invented the loudest, most powerful back beat of any drummer I’ve ever seen."

Jackson’s late father was a man of many talents. He was a professional drummer and actor, as well as a hockey/skating technical advisor on films including Jack Frost and the Mighty Ducks trilogy.



"He’s not in pain anymore," Jackson added in the post having several of his childhood pictures with his father.

"I’m wearing his shoes every day," the son concluded with an emotional yet smile-inducing note. "Not a metaphor, he had really cool shoes. Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you, Dad, forever."

In the comments section, Sagal also paid tribute to her former husband.

"Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah, I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you, Jack. Finally free," she wrote in the comment with a red heart emoji.