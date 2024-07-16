Prince Harry takes bold step to prevent Meghan Markle, King Charles 'rivalry'

Prince Harry is reportedly holding Meghan Markle back after she decided to 'confront' King Charles about launching new products for his brand.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprising return to Instagram as she announced her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard on March 14, 2024.

Since then, the former Suits actress launched some products for testing which include strawberry jam, raspberry jam and dog biscuits. Meghan sent these items to her friends and a few influencers.

However, Meghan's promotions of her new business venture seemingly 'overshadowed' after the Monarch introduced organic Highgrove Royal Estate Honey, which cost £25 for a 350g jar.

Now, according to an insider who spoke to New Idea magazine, Meghan believes that Charles's honey launch is not a coincidence, and she wants to 'confront' the King, but Harry is 'holding her back.'

The source shared, "She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul but now she's competing with a royal rival."

Moreover, the King of England has also launched a new men's cologne, Highgrove Splash. Interestingly, the Duchess of Sussex is also "planning to develop her own men's grooming range."

The source claimed, "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market." The report said that Meghan thinks Highgrove's latest promotion is a "deliberate attempt to curb her success".

"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back," revealed an insider.