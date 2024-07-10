Cassie issues warning to ex Diddy amid multiple sexual assault lawsuits

CCTV footage recently revealed Diddy physically assaulting ex Cassie in 2016

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under fire from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s lawyer amid ongoing abuse allegations and a federal lawsuit.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, is entangled in multiple sexual assault and trafficking cases, including an incident caught on video by CNN in 2016, showing him physically assaulting Cassie, 37, in a hotel.

Recently, Combs has been seen enjoying life, with photos surfacing of him white water rafting and boarding his private jet. This prompted Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, to react sharply.

"I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead," Wigdor told TMZ.

Combs, whose Los Angeles mansion was recently raided by Homeland Security, is also facing a fresh lawsuit filed by former adult actress Adria English. She alleges that Combs hired her to engage in sexual activities at his parties and threatened to ruin her career and her model boyfriend's if she didn't comply.

English is reportedly more determined to seek justice after seeing Combs seemingly unfazed by the allegations against him. Her attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, stated, "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails."

Mitchell-Kidd emphasized that English and other plaintiffs are fighting against Combs, a billionaire, with limited resources. "Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused, and exploited," she said.