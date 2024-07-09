Prince Harry finally reacts to calls for giving up major honour

Prince Harry is ‘stunned’ by the backlash received at his nomination for the honour at the upcoming ESPY awards.



Speaking to The Telegraph, a source divulged the Duke of Sussex’s reaction to receiving criticism over being named as the recipient for this year’s Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Noting it has been a “bitter pill to swallow,” they said: “Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion.”

The insider went on to explain that the Spare author is particularly unsettled by discourse surrounding his military background upsetting.

“This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award,” they added.

For the unversed, the royal is set to receive the honorary award for his service for war veterans as the founder of The Invictus Games.

Pat Tillman’s mother Mary called out ESPN for choosing Harry as the recipient of award, named after her son, who lost his life at a friendly fire during a war mission.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting,” she expressed to the Mail on Sunday.