Prince Andrew's daughters caught in crossfire of royal family feud

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stuck in middle of royal family feud

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are getting the spotlight amid the royal family feud.



Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, have seemingly been stuck in the middle of the royal rift.

A royal expert has claimed that the Princesses of York have found themselves "on amiable terms" with both sides of a "deep public family rift" as the royal sisters have stepped up with public engagements following King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who previously enjoyed close bond with Harry, have shown signs of "solidarity" with the King and William since the Sussexes' departure, according to Richard Fitzwilliams.



Eugenie and Beatrice both attended William's first Garden Party of 2024 without Kate - who is undergoing cancer treatment - in a "show of solidarity with the heir to the throne who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother".



"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Fitzwilliams told the MailOnline.



"Princess Eugenie, who with her husband Jack Brooksbank is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors. They've got on over the years, and she and her husband Jack Brooksbank were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted."

The royal sisters have also displayed support for the royals despite the rift between the Sussex and Wales families as Eugenie posted on Instagram that she was "delighted to support my family', these are very meaningful words at the moment," Fitzwilliams added.

Eugenie is known to be a favoured cousin of Harry and appeared in his documentary in 2022. The royal expert said the depth of the rift between King Charles and Harry came to light when he and his father did not meet during his last visit.

Fitzwilliams concluded: "It would be of benefit to all if it were resolved. But until that happens Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William and are likely to give him their full backing if there are further attacks by the Sussexes on the royal family."

A separate source suggested that Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindall "want to support Prince William and King Charles" unique circumstances' and are "closer than most cousins".

There are also speculations that the monarch and future King William are considering to give them important royal duties.