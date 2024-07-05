Royal family shares important message after King Charles key meeting

King Charles hold important meeting at Buckingham Palace

King Charles Office shares an important message about King Charles's meeting with Sir Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared the picture of the King with the UK's new PM.



The palace also released a statement alongside the photo: "The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration.

"Sir Keir accepted His Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

The 75-year-old monarch has invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party.



Starmer is now set to give his first speech outside Downing Street following his party's historic victory to end 14 years of Conservative rule. Earlier, Rishi Sunak said he will step down as leader after his party was decimated at the polls.

Addressing the nation outside No 10, he said: "I am sorry", adding: "I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility."